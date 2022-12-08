Ghana: Wellington Joins Kotoko As Assistant Coach

Former U-20 Black Satellites coach, Orlando Willington has assumed the role as assistant first team coach at Premier League side, Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He joins the technical staff led by Head Coach, Burkinabe national Zeydou Zerbo, for the rest of the season.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions made the announcement yesterday via its various social media platforms.

"We are delighted to welcome on board coach Orlando Wellington as first team assistant coach," a twitter post from the official Kotoko handle read.

The experienced gaffer is credited with masterminding Berekum Chelsea's first GPL triumph in 2010 and a stint at Heart of Lions.

He was also assistant to Silas Tetteh in 2009 when the Satellites won Africa's first U-20 World Cup and later supervised the Satellites campaign as Head Coach in the U-20 African edition in South Africa in 2011.

His last noted job was with Wa Suntaa FC in 2020.