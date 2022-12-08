Ghana: Bank of Ghana Upgrades One Cedi Coin

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has upgraded the GH₵1 coin with enhanced security features.

"The bank will issue the upgraded GH₵1 coin into circulation from Monday, December 12, 2022," a statement from the central bank said.

"The coin is similar to the existing GH₵1 coin in shape, form and images; the Coat of Arms in front and the Scale of Justice at the back," it added.

According to the statement, the upgraded GH₵1 coin is bi-metallic with an outer gold and inner silver.

In addition, the coin has a pronounced rough edge and incorporates a latent image, which appears in a rectangular form below the Scale of Justice at the back

The latent image changes from a radiating star to a One Ghana cedi symbol sandwiched between two stars when tilted.

"The existing and the upgraded GH₵1 coins will co-circulate until the existing coin is gradually withdrawn. The bank encourages the public to accept the coins and use them".