Ghana: Takyi, Kuwornu Sign 'Winner Takes All' Deal ... in Bazooka Promotions Dec 30 Boxing Showdown

The Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate (BPMS), has announced December 30 for its next promotional event scheduled for the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra.

Dubbed 'Winner Takes All', the bout will feature Ghana's bronze medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games, Samuel Takyi and Victor Kuwornu for the vacant National Lightweight Championship title.

The much-heralded fight will be a 12-round championship which will be Takyi's second bout in Ghana after his knockout victory over Kamaldeen Boyefio in April and Kuwornu's 13th after he lost to Richard Fenyi in the De-luxy Professionals Boxing League in April.

Addressing the media at a press conference at the Mascot Hotel, yesterday, young and enterprising promoter, Clement Quartey promised the bout will be an action-packed one spiced with an entertainment segment with top musicians in attendance.

Tickets for the fight, he said, will go for Gh30, 50, 100 and 500 cedis for the Regular, VIP, VVIP and Ring side, respectively.

The outspoken Kuwornu, who fights from the Bronx Boxing Gym with a record of 11 wins, one defeat in 12 fights, stated his readiness and added that the action will be seen in the ring.

"It's true I have been inactive for a while but I'm very ready for this bout. I want Takyi to know that, he is up for a tough one but the ring will decide the winner", he said.

Takyi boast of three wins from all his three bouts since he turned professional.

The bronze medallist cautioned his opponent and said "I know Kuwornu is a good boxer but I want him to know that, we will end the 12 rounds and whenever he falls, I will alert the referee to bring him until he gives up."

Other bouts on the bill includes clashes between SeiduAbubakar and Benjamin Lamptey, Jacob Tetteh Laryea against Agyemang Boateng, Ishmael Gyanface to face with Richard Ashong, Isaac Commeyagainst Isaac Neequaye, Issah Inusah and Kwesi Tutu while Daniel Larteyslug it out with Isaac Lartey.