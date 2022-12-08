Nigeria: Govt Completes 83 Internal Roads in Federal Tertiary Institutions - Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has stated that the federal government has completed a total number of 83 internal road projects in various federal tertiary institutions in the country.

The minister made the disclosure in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday at the handover of a 2.75 km (asphalt overlay) internal road constructed by the federal government in the University of Ilorin.He said the ministry had intervened in 64 internal road projects in various federal tertiary institutions and handed over a total of 46 as at March 2022.

According to him, "We now have another 18 ready to be handed over, while we are currently attending to 19 roads in similar institutions across the country making it a total of 83.

"The 2.75 km road links the University of Ilorin main campus to the institution's teaching hospital, thereby easing vehicular movement along the axis."

Represented at the event by the Federal Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works in Ilorin, Lasisi Rafiu, the minister described the project as an investment in education.

"Today, we converge on the University of Ilorin Main Campus to hand over an important asset of 2.75 km rehabilitated/reconstructed road by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on behalf of the federal government.

"While it is true that a lot of work needs to be done in many sectors of our national life, including education, the President Buhari government has stepped up to lead the process of getting that work done.

"The gap of our infrastructure needs is

steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways, and it has reached the schools."

Fashola added: "It is undebatable that the quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment, and those who doubt it should simply listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where this type of intervention has taken place.

"The students are expressing renewed enthusiasm with regards to attending classes, because some defective roads have been restored to good condition.

"This is consistent with our progressive ideal of improving the human condition, and that process continues here today as we hand over this one in the University of Ilorin Main Campus as a critical intervention to support education.

"During the construction, 85 people were employed in the process contributing to the job creation initiatives of the government, and it is hoped that the school will now ensure that this asset is used properly and not abused."

Also speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, said the road is pivotal to the movement of staff and students between the main campus and the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital through the College of Health Sciences.

Represented by the Director, Academic Planning, Professor Gideon Arosanyin, the vice chancellor appreciated the federal government, saying the project was completed since February, 2022.