Nigeria: University of Ottawa Offers Nigerian Students Scholarship Worth $100,000

The University of Ottawa, in Canada has opened opportunities for Nigerians to utilise their scholarship worth up to $100,000 for African students.

The need to get an education and international exposure has always been on the minds of many Nigerian youths. There have been calls for oversea institutions especially in North America to deepen their scholarship program for international students.

The University of Ottawa made known that the new four-year entrance and excellence scholarship is worth up to $100,000 for African students newly admitted to English undergraduate programs in engineering, science, or social sciences.

University of Ottawa said that "this renewable scholarship is offered to citizens of African countries who are newly admitted to one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English by the faculties of Engineering, Science, or Social Sciences."

It added that "depending on their average, eligible students could receive an excellence scholarship over four years.

"Totaling more than $40.5 million, our undergraduate international scholarship and financial aid program remains among the most generous at any major Canadian university."

It rewards not only pre-university academic achievements but also achievements every term of full-time study. The scholarship will give African students studying in English access to many programs across three faculties by significantly reducing their tuition."

It opined that "to help students throughout the application process, the University of Ottawa will host several virtual information sessions to answer questions and advise prospective students."

The University of Ottawa is an international hub of over 46,800 bright and engaged individuals, including more than 9,300 students from 145 countries.