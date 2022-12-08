Liberia: Mng Gold Donates Motorcycles, Solar Lights to Residents of Kokoyah As Sen. Moye Pressures Company to Live Up to Its Corporate Social Responsibility

Kokoyah — The Turkish mining company MNG Gold has presented five motorcycles and 300 solar lights to the residents of Kokoyah.

The company's General Manager, Mr Cem Koray, said the company is committed to responding to the needs of the people, but called on natives of the concession area to remain patient.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the company, Matthew N Gbanken, assured that the remaining three hundred and fifty pieces of solar lights will be arriving at the end of this year.

The ceremony was witnessed by electoral District #1 Bong County, Hon Albert Junior Hills, Kokoyah Statutory Superintendent Conteh Yallah, and others.

Bong County Senator Prince Kermue Moye as part of efforts to have the company live up to its social responsibilities to the citizen, wrote the company to provide 15 motorcycles to local leaders of the concession areas to facilitate their movement, including 1000 pieces of solar lights to the communities within the operational areas of the company.

Ten of the 15 motorcycles were presented a few months ago. More than 200 pieces of solar street lights have already been provided, with the remaining ones to be provided before the end of the year, according to the company.

The MOU does not have in it these additional responsibilities, but the senator was able to prevail on the company to have them provided.

Radio Kokoyah, traditional leaders, and other prominent citizens benefitted from the remaining 15 motorcycles last Saturday.

Since the ascendancy of Senator Moye, in 2021, January, the company has been pressured to construct roads, the payment of over USD$ 400, 000.00 (four hundred thousand United States dollars) to chemical spillage victims, reconstruction of homes for flood victims as a result of the wrongful opening of drainages which caused flooding of homes and their subsequent collapse- the construction of schools, clinic, and a modern town hall in David Deans towns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These are efforts by the senator in just a little over 18 months as senator of Bong County.

Meanwhile, senator Moye has assured the citizens of David Deans town that the company will not depart Kokoyah until those obligations enshrined in the MOU are properly implemented. He assumed the citizens that what is contained in the MOU will be followed to its logical conclusion.

Senator Moye said as part of such efforts, a communication will be drafted on Monday to the National Investment Commission (NIC), and the Ministry of Lands and Mines and Energy informing them about the departure of the company's assets without the full knowledge of the citizens who are the direct owners of the mineral.