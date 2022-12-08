Liberia: National Red Cross Recognizes World International Volunteers Day

... .For Volunteering Through Solidarity

On December 5, 2022, the Liberia National Red Cross recognized World International Volunteers Day in communities across the fifteen counties of Liberia.

In observance of the World International Volunteers Day celebration 2022, according to the Youth and Volunteer Coordinator of the Liberia National Red Cross Gborlu Sarko Garpeh, the day highlights the importance of coming together and caring for one another.

Garpeh made the statement during an interview on Ok FM morning show on December 5, 2022; that the Liberia National Red Cross remains committed to it volunteers for the road they play in responding to incidents in Liberia.

According to her, the volunteers at the Liberia National Red Cross are important people that are rendering free services without any compensation.

With this, the volunteers of the Liberia National Red Cross has joined hands with other countries around the global to celebrate world international volunteer day

She mentioned that on this day, the Liberia National Red Cross Volunteers recognizes the sacrifices, care and services made by volunteers across the fifteen counties in Liberia and the world

She noted, that "It reminds us that everyone has a role to play".

She furthered that our volunteers are the most important people with in Liberia National Red Cross.

She mentioned that whenever there is a saturation that needs quick attention our volunteers' respond to that saturation.

According to her, the Liberia National Red Cross volunteers are always in the field and rightly to response to any saturation that made arrival.

"Whenever saturation arrivals, our team of volunteers are ready to response even before the Red Cross teams can arrive, she noted".

She mentioned that the word volunteer means a lot, to render free services without any compensation.

She said that the team has many activities through the Liberia National Red Cross and into the communities across the fifteen counties of Liberia.

Despite, the free services rendering to various communities across the fifteen counties of Liberia, the Liberia National Red Cross has the total number of three thousand seven hundred-seven volunteers across the country.

She said that with that numbers of volunteers in various counties, the Liberia National Red Cross is responding to saturation in Liberia.

"We don't need to take volunteers from Grand Bassa County and bring them to Montserrado to response to saturation because they are everywhere, she noted".

She noted, that "they are always ready to go into the field and render their services".

With this, the Liberia National Red Cross has decided to celebrate it three thousand seven hundred and seven volunteers across the country.

"We want to make them to know that we appreciate them and we are here to say a very big thank you them, she noted".

She also noted that "because wherever there is a crisis the Red Cross Volunteers are always ready to response".