Gambia: Gender Ministry, Partners Mark 16 Days Activism On SGBV

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare and partners on Monday 5th December, 2022 commemorated the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence held at Youth Monument at Westfield.

The celebration held on the theme: 'Unite! Activism to end Violence against Women and Girls" is a global commitment to accelerate and intensify efforts to end violence against Women and Girls.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign that is commemorated annually from 25th November through 10th December; which has been declared as an the International Human Rights Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls.

Addressing the gathering, Madam Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, said that the event is a moment to reflect on the achievements registered in The Gambia and the world at large in curbing sexual and Gender-based Violence as well as violence against women and girls, but most importantly the challenges that survivors continue to face on a daily basis.

She pointed out that the theme for this year's campaign calls for strong action through activism to raise awareness against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, strengthen the referral pathways and mechanisms, but most importantly to unite as government, civil society, private and public spaces to combat Sexual and Gender-Based Violence both Nationally and internationally.

"As Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, I wish to acknowledge the efforts of the government of The Gambia in its commitment to protect the rights and welfares of the Gambian people, whilst ensuring that the fundamental human rights of women and girls are fully protected but also challenged Civil Society Organizations, Private Sector and other stakeholders, to also intensify their effort's in the campaign against Sexual and Gender Based violence in the country."

For her part, Ms. Seraphine Wakana, UN Resident Coordinator in the Gambia, noted that the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence should be continuous process.

"I urge you all to get involved, collaborate, support and participate in all national efforts in eradicating Sexual Gender-Based Violence. The UN Country Team is committed to and remains steadfast in uniting with partners and providing relevant support towards fighting against Sexual Gender-Based Violence and Violence against Women and Girls."

In her keynote address, Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, dilated on the efforts of the Gambia Government in the fight against Sexual Gender Based Violence and Violence against Women.

She observed that violence against women and girls remains the most pervasive human rights violation around the world, which she said, needs effective collaboration and cooperation to enhance the welfare of Women and Girls in the country.

She thus assured of her office's continuous support in the elimination of GBV, saying unity is critical in the fight against the menace.