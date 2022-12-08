Gambia, Muslim World League Ink MOU On Development Cooperation

8 December 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia on Tuesday, 6th December 2022 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Muslim World League (MWL) a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Banjul.

The MOU which is aimed at promoting the development cooperation agreement between the two parties including economy, social, education and information technology sectors was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara, and the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Abdulkarim Al Issa.

Both parties agreed to promote development of joint activities, by means of information exchange, joint projects, training programs, technical missions, collaborative research amongst others.

Additionally, areas of cooperation include promoting higher level Islamic education, intellectual deviation and highlighting the true image of Islam and its universal human values.

The Government of The Gambia and the Muslim World League, share strong bilateral ties under the principle of Islam.

The signing Ceremony was also witnessed by the Permanent Secretary 1 and Head of Diplomatic Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Lang Yabou, and delegates from the MWL.

