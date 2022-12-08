Gambia: '34 Percent of All Deaths in Gambia Is NCD Related'

Programme manager at the Non-Communicable Disease unit at the Ministry of Health has revealed that 34% of all deaths in the country are Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) related.

Omar Badjie was speaking during a quarterly press briefing convened by the Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Unit under the Director of Health Promotion and Education at Medical Store in Kotu recently.

The move comes on the heels of a recent crackdown as part of ongoing enforcement of the Tobacco Control Act 2016 jointly coordinated by public health officers, police, Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Also, the recent crackdown is part of ongoing enforcement of the Tobacco Control Act 2016. Badjie explained that the joint enforcement raid revolves around three thematic areas namely; smoke free laws, non display of tobacco products even in a shop as well as sale of single cigarette stick is banned in the country. "And all the cigarette packets should have graphic health warnings or messages."

Badjie hailed the country's tobacco laws, saying they are unique in the sub-region in view of the multi-coordinated approach towards tobacco control in the country.

Going forward, Badjie asserted that the impact related to tobacco use in the country is so huge and that it contributes to all types of non-communicable diseases.

He alluded that the country in the recent past has seen surge in cases of cancer, diabetes and hypertension. "There is no household in the country that is affected directly or indirectly as non-communicable disease is concern."

"It is the only products that can cause cancer, diabetes and hypertension. It is the only disease that can cause cancer."

He reminded that these three diseases remain a key concern as the health of people is concerned. "And the treatment for these diseases is costly, as if you go to health facilities and happen to be diagnosed with diabetes and medication is prescribed for you and the medication is not available there? So the out-of-pocket expenditure is so huge in terms NCD prevention and control and tobacco is a risk factor."