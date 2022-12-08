Gambia: Mother Clubs, Others Sensitised On STEM

LRR — A Senior Gender Officer at The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), has urged stakeholders to support women and girls in the acquisition of livelihood and digital skills in the country.

Madam Isatou Jallow was speaking on Monday during sensitization on the "Popularization of STEM and Digital Skills Education and Sexual and Gender Based Violence meant for Girls, Mother Clubs and Cluster monitors held at Regional Four Educational Directorates in Mansakonko, Lower River Region.

The forum organised by the Gender Education Unit of The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and funded by UNESCO/NaTCOM was attended by at least 20 participants drawn from Mother Clubs and Cluster Monitors in Lower River, Central River and Upper River Regions of The Gambia.

Jallow, who is also Gender Focal Point at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), said that the objective of the forum was to sensitize girls on the importance of Mathematics and Sciences in career development as well as expose them to the use of some scientific and digital equipment and also enhance their understanding on sexual and Gender Based violence.

"It will as well as further create a platform for experience sharing in the disclosure and management of Sexual Harassment in both schools and communities in the country. However, it is important to note that, the enrolment, retention and completion rate of girls at basic education levels is 82% out of which a small number of girls specialised in Mathematics and Science related areas."

Gender Activist Jallow reminded that the emergence of Digital Technology makes girls vulnerable members in the society and therefore needs protection from sexual harassment and violence against women and Girls to explore and reach their potentials in the future.

Mamodou G. Jallow, Director at Region Four Educational Directorate in Mansakonko, said that some of the challenges affecting girl's education is the gender role, drudgery on women and girls as well as distractions often faced by school going girls.

Mr. Modou Lamin Darbo, Senior Education Officer and Gender Focal Point, explained that awareness creation on STEM would arm participants with the requisite skills and knowledge to understand the significance of skills development in career building.

"Skills are the basis for employability, employment creation and income generation."