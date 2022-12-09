Rwanda: APR, AS Kigali Share Spoils

8 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

League pretenders AS Kigali and APR shared the spoils in their first leg of the 2022/23 Rwanda Premier League played at Kigali Stadium on Thursday, December 8.

The City of Kigali sponsored side which dominated the game wasted several goal scoring opportunities in the first half.

APR had their chances also but failed to hit the target.

In the past 12 meetings, AS Kigali won five matches, drew five while APR got two wins.

AS Kigali remained in second place with 24 points while APR is in third place with 21 points tallying with SC Kiyovu.

Rayon Sports are leading the table with 28 points, AS Kigali sits in second place with 24 points, followed by APR, tallying with SC Kiyovu (21).

Thursday, December 8

AS Kigali 0-0 APR

