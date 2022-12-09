Africa: U20 AFCON - Cameroon Ties Host Congo in UNIFFAC Qualifiers Opener, CAR Stun RDC

The U20 Lions of Cameroon have played a one-all tie against the U20 Red Devils of Congo, in the opening game of the UNIFFAC Zone qualifiers for the TotalEnergies U20 AFCON.

The UNIFFAC Zone qualifiers went underway in Brazzaville on Thursday, with host Congo clashing with Cameroon in the opener.

Cameroon went ahead at the 26 minute of the game, when 19-year-old Cotonsport midfielder, Kaiba Djawal, beat goalkeeper Christophe Wamba from the penalty spot, to become the first player in history to score for four different categories of a national team in a calendar year.

Congo drew the game level at the 38 minute through Jacques Ndecket, but both sides failed to make the difference in the segment, as the shared the spoils.

In the second game of the day, the Central African Republic took a giant step in their TotalEnergies U20 AFCON qualification, with 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Boris Mbenu scored the lone goal of the game just after the half an hour mark, with a superb curler and there was no reply from DR Congo. Central African Republic goes top of the rankings with three points.

After Chad, Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tomé and Principe had pulled out of the tournament, the two initial groups were merge to form one group of four teams, with the top two teams to qualify for the TotalEnergies U20 AFCON schedule in Egypt early next year.

Match day two is scheduled for Sunday December 11, with the Central African Republic to host Congo Brazzaville in the first game at 3pm, while the U20 lions of Cameroon will play DR Congo as from 6pm.

All the games are broadcast live on CAF TV.

Hosts Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria, Benin, Senegal, The Gambia, Uganda, South Sudan, Mozambique and Zambia have secured their spots in the final tournament.