Liberia: French-Based Female Defender Maya Neal Ready to Play for Lone Star

Monrovia — Many African athletes have chosen foreign nations over their original or native country to represent at international sports competitions which have affected the performance of some African nations for years.

The decision of the athletes comes with the financial benefits and security they receive when playing for European and American nations, but there are some players or athletes who have shown love for their native country by rejecting the big names and representing their motherland and one of such player is young Liberian multitalented footballer Maya Neal.

Neal who is currently playing football in France has made up her mind to represent Liberia at the right time.

Maya Neal says she is interested in playing for the Lone Star and told the official of the LFA that she has the ambition to play for Liberia when and if she's called in the future.

The Liberian American star made the discourse in Monrovia after a meeting with the Liberia Football Association.

She was born in the USA to Liberian parents and plays for Le Havre A.C. in France.

Maya is also a track and field athlete and once represented Liberia in track and field at the 2016 African Championships.

The female starlet of Liberia descent, Maya Neal is in the country on vacation.

The youngster as a way of her showing her love for Liberia presented sporting wear to the LFA as her personal donation to women's football on Tuesday December 6,2022

Maya, accompanied by her parents and friends had a brief meeting with the LFA President Mustapha Raji and Technical Director Henry Brown before presenting 3 football shoes, 11 sneakers, 2 training sets, 2 footballs, 6 Bibbs, and 1 backpack.

if she's called to play for Liberia's female team, she will join Mimi Janice Eiden who made the decision last year in October go Liberian and his so against Senegal, while playing in the United States.

In recent times the Liberia Football Association has identified women's football as one of their targets and has invested in various youth teams and national teams.

Currently, Liberia women's champions Determine Girls FC are the champions of West African Football Union club championship and became the first club in Liberian football in the past twenty years to reach the group stage of the CAF champions league.