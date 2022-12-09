Egypt: At Climate Talks in Egypt, Young Liberian Activists Pull Back the Curtain

interview

On 6 November, one year on from hosting COP26 in Glasgow, the UK handed over the Presidency of the United Nations Climate Change Conference to Egypt, and COP27 commenced in Sharm el Sheikh. Following the progress made at Glasgow and in subsequent months, the British Embassy in Monrovia was keen to keep the momentum going, and to ensure that the voices of Liberia's youthful population were heard in the negotiations at COP27. We therefore funded two members of Liberia Youthfor Climate Action (LYCA), a registered non-profit organisation, to attend the summit: Peace Karnkeh and Yundeh Butler. In the interviews that follow, Peace and Yundeh talk about their experiences in Sharm el Sheikh and why they feel so strongly about climate change.

Why was it important for you to attend COP27?

In Liberia, young people make up approximately. 60% of the population. Our attendance was important to demonstrate the importance and inclusion of young people in decision-making and power in Liberia. The Children and Youth Pavilion at COP27 was a positive step towards creating intergenerational dialogues and breaking down silos between policymakers.

What was a typical day like at COP27?

COP27 brought together more than 45,000 people in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, to participate in the UN climate negotiations.

Every single day was really intense with a series of engagements ranging from negotiation meetings to side events at the various pavilions. This was stressful at times but every day at COP27 gives you the opportunity not only to learn but also to inspire and motivate you to take action in addressing climate change and following best practices.

Did you meet anyone interesting? Who? What did you discuss?

COP27 brought young people and other stakeholders together to discuss and make decisions on how to protect our planet. During the summit, there was an event at the youth and children pavilion, and it was there that I met Mr. Alok Sharma, UK President for COP26. I spoke to him about my fully funded sponsorship from the British Embassy in Monrovia and the Embassy's commitment to the Glasgow climate pact, the Embassy-youth relationship, and the work that LYCA is doing in Liberia to raise awareness of climate issues. Mr. Alok Sharma commended the British Embassy in Liberia for this support and commitment and said that young people in Liberia should continue advocating for their future and holding their government representatives accountable because climate change poses a serious threat to life as we know it. He added that, even though the UK had now handed over the COP Presidency to Egypt, the British Government remained committed to supporting youth and the Glasgow work programe.

What was your most memorable experience of COP27?

My most memorable experience was my participation in the Global Youth Dialogue (which seeks to ensure that youth voices are heard in climate negotiations) where I spoke on how youth can make impact. I said "Youth need the volume (number) to be heard, official badges to be able to follow the negotiations, and the capacity as well. But the biggest gap is funding and this has been preventing the full participation of youth, especially from poorer countries. It is only due to funding from the British Embassy in Monrovia and the inclusiveness of the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia that I am able to stand here today, and speak on behalf of Liberian youth".

What was your biggest challenge at COP27?

Finding my way around was extremely challenging! There were hundreds of meeting rooms, side events, and pavilions, so I didn't always manage to be where I wanted to be at the right time!

How did you contribute to the COP27 negotiations?

COP27 provided me with the opportunity to meet colleagues from the Loss and Damage Youth Coalition that I am member of, and we followed the negotiations around the establishment of a Loss and Damage Fund, which will provide financial assistance to those nations most vulnerable to and impacted by the effects of climate change - this felt like a big victory, since this is likely to include Liberia - we are already seeing the impact of global warming in communities such as West Point, where rising sea levels are threatening its existence.

Why was it important for you to attend COP27?

As a Liberian woman, I'm very conscious that women and girls are disproportionately affected by climate change. For example, the tasks of collecting firewood and water, which traditionally fall to women and girls in Liberia, are heavily affected by climate change, forcing the women and girls to travel further from their homes to complete the tasks and provide for their families. This leads to girls dropping out of school, and longer journeys also increase their risk of suffering gender-based violence. So, I wanted to give these women and girls a voice at the summit.

What was a typical day like at COP27?

A typical day involved a lot of walking since the conference centre was so big! There wasn't a lot of daylight in the centre, so it was easy to lose track of time. Most of our days were spent in meetings, attending side events, and visiting the different pavilions, which were hosted by various countries or climate-related organisations to educate delegates about their work. There was always a lot going on, and I learnt an incredible amount about climate issues.

Did you meet anyone interesting? Who? What did you discuss?

I attended an event on National Adaptation Plans where I met Zac Goldsmith, UK Minister for the Environment, who was hosting it. It was also great to see the Liberian Minister for Public Works, Hon. Ruth Coker-Collins, in attendance at this event, and Arthur Becker from the Liberian Environment Protection Agency on the panel. I was delighted to hear Arthur announce a graduate programme at the University of Liberia to train young Liberians on climate mitigation and adaptation measures.

What was your most memorable experience of COP27?

My most memorable experience was meeting other young climate activists from around the world, hearing about the climate issues their countries are facing, and how they are trying to tackle them. For example, Ayisha Siddiqa from Pakistan, whose country has recently suffered devastating floods due to climate change, and Sophia Kianni, an Iranian American who raised awareness of the impact of fast fashion on the climate, as well as pollution's impact on fetuses (recent research suggests that one million stillbirths per year may be the result of breathing in pollutants such as car exhaust fumes).

What was your biggest challenge at COP27?

My biggest challenge was staying calm! It's clear that the planet is at a tipping point and every country needs to act urgently and decisively. But so many world leaders are putting economic growth above people's lives. We need to address inequalities and develop technologies so that everyone can have a decent standard of living without destroying the earth.

How did you contribute to the COP27 negotiations?

I followed the negotiations on the UN Climate Change Technology Mechanism. It's vital that advanced economies share their innovations in areas such as energy, infrastructure, food etc. and to develop new solutions to help developing countries tackle the climate crisis. The Mechanism will provide funding to help accelerate the shift to green technologies, and sets out a five-year work plan for transforming cities, agriculture, land usage etc.

What do you think of the outcome of COP27? Is it good or bad for Liberia? Why?

Overall, I think it was positive. I was pleased to see the agreement on a Loss and Damage Fund given Liberian's vulnerability to climate change, and the launch of the Forests and Climate Leaders' Partnership which aims to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030. The Partnership is really important for Liberia since we host around 43% of the remaining Upper Guinean Forest - a vital "lung" for the planet, and home to thousands of rare animal and plant species, as well as many forest communities. We need to safeguard this national treasure and learn how to use the forest in a sustainable way.

Article by Neil Bradley, British Ambassador to Liberia