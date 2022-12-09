Africa: UBA And ECOFEST to Host Biggest Musical Event in West Africa

United Bank for Africa ( UBA), has partnered with ECOFEST to host the biggest musical event slated to take place on December 10th, 2922 in the subregion.

ECOFEST is a household name in Sierra Leone and the sub-region. Its founder Abubakarr Turay popularly known as Kabaka is an icon in the music industry whose popularity for the love of music has made him the ambassador of musical events in Sierra Leone and the sub-region.

ECOFEST has over the years hosted big and popular music stars in Africa.

Ecofest Music Festival has been held for the past four to five years. There have been several editions in Sierra Leone and one in the Gambia. It is a platform for West African Musicians and artists to celebrate annually in Sierra Leone. He has brought artists from different countries to celebrate in Sierra Leone. This year, the ECOFEST Musical Festival will be having a West African affair where artists will be coming from nine countries namely: Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Sierra Leone. The event will be held at the complex of the Sierra Leone Football Association at Kingtom. Some of the prominent artists that will take part this year are Shatta Wale, Afaz, Bad Guyz, MC Caro, and Falz from Nigeria among others.