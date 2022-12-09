Sierra Leone: Afrimoney Sierra Leone Unveils New Brand Ambassador

For many, the arrival of Africell in the country has been a blessing in elevating not just the telecommunications sector but as well other spheres that are vital to nations building in and outside the country.

Africell's track record of investing, aiding, and empowering the citizenry in the country is unmatched especially in the entertainment industry, education, arts, culture, tourism, health, sports, technology, innovation and creating job opportunities.

Afrimoney which is a subsidiary of the parent company Africell has emulated its positive endeavours in empowering Sierra Leoneans in and out of the country.

It could be recalled that on Thursday 17th November 2022, Afrimoney at a press conference held at the Africell Sierra Leone headquarters in Wilberforce, Freetown unveiled the chairperson of the commonwealth business women network Sierra Leone Sia Jarieu Bayoh Morsay as their new brand ambassador in the country.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Director of Afrimoney Martison Obeng-Agyei said as a company they decided to sign Madam Sia Jarieu Bayoh Morsay as brand ambassador taking into consideration the role she had played in empowering and promoting women in business.

Martison Obeng-Agyei furthered that tapping into the insight of both men and women offer can make products and services more marketable and a business more profitable. In fact, recent research from McKinsey shows that gender-diverse businesses are 15% more likely to outperform financially above the industry median.

Martison Obeng-Agyei continued that actualizing gender diversity in the field of business and workplace will help increase productivity, creativity and improves performance of workers.

Mr. Obeng-Agyei added that the Focal Point, Commonwealth Businesswomen's Network (CBWN) Sierra Leone has been very supportive to women in Sierra Leone over the years by awarded scholarships to over 500 (five hundred) school-going children in deprived communities in Sierra Leone, of which 95% are vulnerable girls. She said that she also sponsored a school-feeding program for 200 orphans, and constructed water-wells in various parts of the country.

Martison said that Africell and Afrimoney by extension has always been enthusiastic in supporting women's empowerment in the country and having Madam Sia Jarieu Bayoh Morsay as their latest brand ambassador is not a novelty in the country.

He concluded that this partnership will help promote women in business especially through the means of digitalization and expertise in the field of business.

On the side of the newly signed ambassador of Afrimoney Madam Sia Jarieu Bayoh Morsay, extended her thanks and appreciation to Afrimoney for such an epoch-making day in her life as this means achievement, perseverance and not to give up in your dreams amidst the cultural shock she went through by the change of demographic adding that the trajectory is changing gradually as women are making significant progress in leadership and business in the country.

Madam Sia Jarieu Bayoh Morsay continued that the Women of Sierra Leone have long been looking forward to the opportunity of being part of a network that would cater to their felt needs, by way of providing the digital space, expertise and the wherewithal to engage in profitable business endeavors.

Madam Sia furthered that they are focusing on three thematic areas which are talent, trade and training as they have just concluded a financial inclusion training of three hundred and fifty women as anticipated but however it was more than three thousand women that showed up which is a clear demonstration of how eager women are in empowering themselves in sills like cosmetology, catering, financial inclusion training and financial literacy.

She concluded that work had already started by incorporating over one thousand women to Afrimoney through their business scheme all across the country so that the more women become part of the family the more help they will benefit from Afrimoney and admonished other women to come on board and support this project as she is highly optimistic in fulfilling her own side of the bargain as she believes in effectiveness and efficiency in work delivery.