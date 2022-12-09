Liberia: LIS Conducts Alien and Naturalization Documentation Awareness

The Liberia Immigration Service Tuesday this week continued its Aliens and Nationalization Documentation, Validation awareness in Monrovia.

The two-day exercise was organized by the Department of Naturalization at the Liberia Immigration Service in collaboration with Criminal Court "B."

Speaking to a cross session of aliens in Gardnersville, Deputy Commissioner General for Naturalization, Atty. Asatu Bah- Kenneth said, the exercise is intended to encourage aliens to renew their permits and know their residence status.

She said the two events were also aimed at authenticating and validating documents of those who were issued licenses by the LIS but have not renewed them.

Deputy Commissioner Bah- Kenneth said the naturalization reform authentication and validation process was crafted by the Liberia Immigration Service in collaboration with criminal court "B" in 2015.

Recently, the LIS in collaboration with criminal court "B" was in Central and Western Liberia in rolling out similar activities in Bong, Nimba, Gbapolu, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Margibi counties, respectively.

The exercise is expected to be extended to southeast Liberia.