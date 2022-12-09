Liberia: Swedish Ambassador Laments Corruption in the Country

Swedish Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Urban Sjostrom, says corruption in Liberia is a major obstacle to the growth and development of the country.

"We all know that corruption remains a major obstacle to the development that we want to see here in Liberia", Ambassador Sjostrom notes.

He made the statement Tuesday, December 6th while launching the 2022 state of corruption report released by the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia or CENTAL, with funding from the Swedish International Development Agency or SIDA.

Ambassador Sjostrom extols CENTAL for the launch, adding that the Swedish Embassy and CENTAL have a stronger partnership on anti-corruption.

"This report is key for the people of Liberia to come together to fight corruption, because the menace is a major obstacle in the growth of Liberia."

He says corruption situation in Liberia is alarming and that nine out of ten finds the practice very alarming, causing institutional decline which has reached crisis level.

He calls for strengthening of the corruption fight through national ownership, adding "the good thing is that there's a possibility within the report for change, but we must learn and work together."

He reveals that he Swedish Embassy is currently working with the national integrity forum and other relevant groups to address challenges along the way in the corruption fight.

Giving an overview of the report earlier, CENTAL finance and Administrative Manager Mr. William Tali, explained that the 2022 state of corruption report is aimed at enlightening the public of issues involving corruption across the country.

The report, according to him, is the second edition of the score following the maiden edition released in 2021 that speaks specifically to corruption issues in both public and private sectors.

"Score 2022 is a product of mixed method including desk review, survey, key information interviews and media monitoring", Mr. Tali adds.

CENTAL board chair Cllr. T. Negbalee Warner, lauds the Center and its partners - the Swedish government through SIDA and USAID for efforts in ensuring the report is published.

"Corruption is such a dangerous virus that is difficult in fighting, if we must be successful in the fight against corruption, we need a genuine courage", Cllr. Warner notes.

According to CENTAL, fieldwork conducted between May and August included a survey of 817 persons in nine counties, including Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Nimba, Bong, Grand Bassa, River Cess, Gbarpolu, Montserrado and Bomi, respectively.

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia is a civil society organization and national chapter of Transparency International, the global coalition against corruption with chapters and networks in more than 120 countries worldwide. Editing by Jonathan Browne