Liberia: Fidelity Healthcare Suffers Over U.S.$ 33,000 Lawsuit

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fidelity Healthcare Service Christian Opuku Biney has been dragged to the Debt Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia for the action of debt.

Fidelity CEO Biney was brought before Judge James E. Jones by Yahaya E. Jalingo who was hired by Mr. Biney as a professional Medical Doctor to render professional services at Fidelity Healthcare on 20th Street, Sinkor.

According to Mr. Jalingo, he was hired by the defendant Biney and agreed on monthly consideration as well as benefits relating to and appertaining to the services he was hired to perform.

Mr. Jalingo revealed that based on their understanding, he continued his professional services with the accused (Fidelity Healthcare Services, Inc.) without any omission or commission throughout the execution of duties and responsibilities.

He alleged that he performed his professional duties and responsibilities without any fault on his part.

But the complaint accused defendant Biney of communicating with him about his desire to terminate his services.

He said his services were terminated against the language and understanding between the two parties.

Mr. Jaligo among other things noted that when the conflict between him and defendant Biney intensified, the matter was referred to the Nigerian Ambassador who intervened.

He said the objective was to have the differences between him and the defendant to be resolved short of litigation.

However, he said the ambassador's intervention did not yield the needed fruits.

Accordingly, the complainant and the accused allegedly exchanged several emails expressing cross-dissatisfactions in the course of dealings.

In response to the ambassador's communication, the accused allegedly admitted that he owed Mr. Jalingo the sum of US$59,158.00.

In furtherance, the defendant allegedly admitted to paying the entire amount of USD$ 59,158 in due course, but he has refused to live up to his commitment.

Meanwhile, Judge James E. Jones has issued a writ of execution on defendant Christian Opuku Biney, the CEO of Fidelity Healthcare Services.

According to the writ, the court authorities are commanded to seize and expose for sale the assets and interests of Fidelity Healthcare Services and the Chief Executive Officer in the proceedings.

The court said if the sum realized is not sufficient, then their real properties should be seized until they shall have raised the amount of US$ 33,540.12.