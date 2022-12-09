Liberia: LCF Kicks Off National Individual Championship Friday

The Liberia Chess Federation (LCF) will this Friday, December 9, 2022, kick off the National Individual Chess Championship on the University of Liberia (UL) Capitol Hill campus.

Following an official indoor program at the university this Friday, the games will begin immediately from 10 to 20 December.

The LCF's Classical National Individual Championship is the fourth event for this year's chess activities.

LCF President Mr. Thomas Karyah says the Federation has already completed the first three events for this year, which include the Club Team Championship (won by the Invincible Knights Chess Club), the 2022 Rapid Chess Championship (won by CM Anthony Waylea), and the 2022 National Blitz Chess Championship (won by Joel O. Ebiekuta).

He says the most important, which is the individual classical event, will determine the actual Chess Champion and Female Chess Championship of Liberia.

The Opening Ceremony this Friday is expected to be attended by chess fans and enthusiasts as well as students, sponsors, partners, and other stakeholders. This year's championship is about the value of chess as an educational tool and a Keynote is expected to be delivered by a senior member of the International Chess Federation's Chess in Education Commission at the opening ceremony.

The 2022 National Chess Championship is the 5th edition of this premier chess event since the establishment of the Liberia Chess Federation in 2014. FM Barcon Harmon, James Tondo, Thomas Saah, and Bobby Ballah won 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2021 editions respectively.

In November, the Liberia Chess Federation launched the 2022 National Chess Championships which is being organized as a chess festival.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports with support from sponsors and partners, the Liberia Chess Federation is hosting the Championships which include all aspects and categories of the noble game. The winners (Open and Women Champions) will have first preference to represent Liberia at all major chess competitions next year. They will also become members of the LCF Executive Council.