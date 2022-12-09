Liberia: Gongloe to Protest On December 14

The team supporting renowned Liberian lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe's 2023 presidential bid has announced its version of the opposition's planned December protest to be held three days earlier, saying it will assemble at the Capitol.

The opposition Alternative National Congress/Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings has been planning a December 17 protest to voice anger at the alleged suffering that Liberians are facing.

In like manner, the Liberian People's Party (LPP) headed by Cllr. Gongloe on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 threatened a massive protest against the ruling Coalition for Democracy Change (CDC) on December 14.

Gongloe's version of the December 17 protest has its caption as "Mass People's Action to Rescue the State," unlike the planned ANC-led protest with the caption, "We are tired suffering."

The LPP announced at Team Gongloe's head office in Congo Town that its protest will be held at the Legislature and the Executive Mansion.

LPP says the protest aims to call the attention of the world and the citizens to the alleged rampant corruption, and the delay and irregularity of civil servants' pay.

Additionally, the LPP says its protest is also against the alleged failure of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to sensitize Liberians on the voting process, and the controversial National Housing and Population Census by the government.

Addressing a major press conference Wednesday, LPP Chairman Mr. J. Yanqui Zayzay said their protest seeks to call the attention of the local and international community to the alleged constitutional crisis and high corruption in the country.

"Key issues to be highlighted in our petition to the Legislature include delay and irregularity of civil servants' pay," said Chairman Zayzay.

"Failure of the NEC leadership to conduct sensitization awareness and civic education for voters in the country. The National Housing and Population Census," he said further.

He said they will protest to demand the calendar of events for the October 2023 presidential and legislative elections, the Voter Registration Process: 'OMR or BVR.

Additionally, he said they will protest against President George Manneh Weah's 48-day presidential trip outside of Liberia.

Mr. Zayzay indicated that the purpose of the action is to alert the public that a constitutional crisis is looming unless the appropriate measures are put into place to avert the situation.

According to him, the mass action aims to draw the world's attention to the increasingly unbearable, harsh, and deteriorating living conditions of the downtrodden.

He claimed that these harsh conditions are indisputable because of the bad governance and corruption of the administration of President Weah.

Chairman Zayzay disclosed that the rally stems from the alleged corrupt actions of the current group of "kleptomaniacs" and "nincompoops" that have degenerated the motherland to the lowest ebb ever in peacetime.

Meanwhile, the LPP calls upon all political parties, civil society organizations, student groups, and youth groups to turn out in their numbers and join in a singular accord to speak out loudly and clearly to their leaders.

The party argued that this is in the exercise of their rights and responsibilities as enshrined in Article 15 of the Constitution of Liberia.