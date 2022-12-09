Liberia: LRA Honors 40 Committed Taxpayers Thursday

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) reveals plan here to celebrate and honor at least 40 individuals and institutions as the most compliant taxpayers, including highest tax contributors at an Award Dinner today, Thursday, December 8, in Monrovia.

According to the LRA, the awards dinner is part of series of activities marking its Taxpayers Appreciation Week, observed under the theme "Pay Tax, We All Enjoy". The week is meant to honor and appreciate taxpayers for their contributions and commitment to the development of Liberia through the taxes they pay.

Awards will also be given to taxpayers across different categories from the 14 other counties in Liberia, aside from Montserrado.

At the same time, the revenue house launched the LRA foundation on Wednesday, 7 December to help less-fortunate people in society.

The foundation is a charity initiative to support community development, especially among the disadvantaged through volunteerism and humanitarian interventions.

To improve working relationship between the LRA and business stakeholders, the release notes that LRA in collaboration with the Liberia Chamber of Commerce will on Friday, Dec. 9th launch the business climate dialogue.

The dialogue seeks to address, amend, and resolve standing issues between the business community and the LRA.

The Taxpayer Appreciation Week winds down on Saturday, Dec. 10th, with a Tax Talk. To be joined by partners, the Tax Walk will enable the LRA to carry out additional awareness and education to the general public about the importance of taxation in national development.