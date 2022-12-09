Nigeria: SSS Gives NNPCL, Marketers, Others 48 Hours to End Fuel Scarcity Across the Country

The SSS says it will provide security for the seamless distribution of the product across the country.

The State Security Service (SSS) has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other relevant organisations in the oil sector 48 hours to end the lingering fuel scarcity across the country.

The spokesperson of the Service, Peter Afunanya, stated this at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He disclosed SSS had a closed-door meeting with the relevant organisations in the oil sector and they agreed to end the scarcity.

"Today we held a meeting with NNPLC and other stakeholders in the downstream sector which include the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, depot operators among others," Mr Afunanya said.

"We were clear and told them enough is enough on the lingering fuel scarcity. We told them they should resolve the hurdles right away. Nigerians have the right to have access to petroleum products. We told them we would not continue to tolerate the scarcity."

The spokesperson said people may wonder why the SSS intervened. According to him, the Service has the constitutional mandate to detect and prevent threats to internal security, which the lingering scarcity may turn into.

He said: "You might be wondering what our business is on this issue. Don't forget the Constitution charged us with the mandate of detecting and preventing any threat against our internal security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are also empowered to investigate economic sabotage of concern to national security.

"The major takeaway from our deliberation is that there is sufficient fuel that would last us throughout the yuletide and beyond in the country despite all other issues raised.

"The NNPCL said there are 1.9 billion barrels of petroleum in stock and all the stakeholders agreed to that.

"Among the resolutions reached at the end of the meeting is that the marketers will be operating for 24 hours on a daily basis.

"Also, tanker operators assured that all hands will be on deck to ensure the lifting of the products.

"Similarly, the NNPCL agreed to sell at ex-depot price. It also agreed to decentralise distributions to impact positively on marketers."

He said the Service pledged to provide security to ensure the continuous distribution of fuel in the country.

"On our part, we agreed to provide security for the seamless distribution of the products across the country. Distribution must improve and all challenges must be eliminated in the next 48 hours after which as a matter of urgency we will carry out operations across the country not minding whose ox is gored," Mr Afunanya said.

He said all SSS commands have been placed on red alert and would commence operations to bring defaulters to book.