Nigeria: Buhari Mourns His Niece

8 December 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

She is also survived by several brothers and sisters, including Mamman Daura, the president's nephew.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on his second day at home, has condoled with his extended family members on the demise of his niece, Laraba Dauda, who died leaving behind children and grandchildren.

She is also survived by several brothers and sisters, including Mamman Daura, the president's nephew who was in Daura to share the loss with their family members.

President Buhari described the late Laraba as a "caring mother, full of life and witty who was very passionate about the welfare of her family."

"Her passing away is saddening but Allah knows best. My condolences to all those she left behind.

"May Allah repose her soul," said the President.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.