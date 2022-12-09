Nigeria: FAAN Inaugurates Committee to Drive Aviation Cargo Roadmap

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu has inaugurated a committee to drive and actualise set objectives in the Aviation Cargo Roadmap for the industry.

At the inauguration of the committee in Lagos, Yadudu said, the decision to set up the Committee was muted by FAAN Management to address the challenges identified to be hindering their capacity in processing enough cargo freighting in the nation's airports.

The FAAN boss expressed optimism that members of the committee which comprised highly experienced professionals in the cargo value chain, would be able to realise the target of addressing the ways by which aviation cargo processing and facilitation will increase in volumes to rank Nigeria among the first or at least the second in Africa before or by the year 2027.

He noted that, currently, Nigeria is in the fifth position in Africa, having facilitated only 204, 649 tons of cargo in 2021.

According to Yadudu, "The first airport facilitated only 363,204 tons in the same year, and in domestic cargo we facilitated only 8,895 tons in 2021."

Yadudu further stated that with the projections of 25 per cent on year-on year incremental basis, the nation is expected to be ranked first or second in Africa before the year 2027.

To ensure the success of the assignment, the FAAN Managing Director announced the appointment of Mr. Ikechi Uko as the coordinator, and the Secretariat to be domiciled with the Directorate of Commercial and Business Development of FAAN, adding that, their report is expected within the first quarter of 2023.

"I am convinced that as highly experienced Professionals in Cargo value chain that you will drive the development of an implementable Aviation Cargo Road Map that will address the identified challenges with a view to moving the cargo business from the level we are currently, to a desired sustainable level in the short- to long-term. My office and that of the Director, Commercial and Business Development will always be open to hearing from you as you embark on this assignment," Yadudu said.

The terms of reference for the committee includes among others, to articulate action plans that meet international best practice and assign timelines for facilitation of cargo processing at airports and articulate guidelines that meet international best practice for Public-Private Partnership in developing modern cargo infrastructures.