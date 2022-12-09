Nigeria: Govt Must Review Power Generation, Distribution Law - Lagos Govt

9 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Lagos State Government has called for the urgent review of Nigeria's power generation and distribution law under the purview of the Federal Government, given the huge amount spent on diesel fuel daily by industries, especially the manufacturing sector in the state.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Energy, Olalere Odusote, spoke at the end of the 3rd Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibitions, held in Victoria Island.

Speaking on Sustainable Energy Solutions in Real Estate, the Commissioner said that personal energy generated by individuals, corporate organisations including real estate practitioners usually comes with a huge financial burden in addition to the environmental pollution that comes with it.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.