Nigeria: No Evidence Nigerian Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu Has Said He Would Make His Son the Next Lagos State Governor

IN SHORT: Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress hopes to become president come February 2023. But there is no evidence he said he would make his son the governor of Lagos state should he win at the election.

A post published on Facebook in Nigeria claims Bola Tinubu, the governing party's presidential candidate, has said he would make his son the next governor of Lagos state if elected in the country's next general elections.

The quote, attributed to Tinubu, reads: "Just in. I will make my son Seyi, the next Governor of Lagos State if I become President."

Bola Tinubu is running on an All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in February 2023 general elections. He is also a former governor of Lagos. His son Seyi Tinubu is an entrepreneur.

The same claim was posted on Facebook here, here, here, and here.

But did the APC candidate say this?

No evidence of statement

The Facebook post doesn't give any details about when or where Tinubu was meant to have made the statement. This lack of detail is often a red flag that a quote circulating on social media is fabricated.

We looked through Tinubu's verified Twitter handle but found no evidence he has said anything like this.

There have also been no reports in the mainstream Nigerian media of Tinubu saying he would make his son the next Lagos governor if he became president. This would be the case if the quote were true.