Ghana: Enoo Mutaku Farms Adjudged Best Pineapple Farmer in Central Region

Enoo Mutaku Farms at Ekumfi Nanaben in the Central Region has been adjudged the Best Pineapple Farmer of the region at this year's Farmers' Day celebration.

The Farms is the major supplier of raw materials to the Eku-Fruit Juice factory in Ekumfi.

In 2021, the Farms were named the overall best farmer in pineapple farming of the Ekumfi District.

Receiving the award, Director of the Farms, Nana Aba Kwainoe commended the owner of the farms, Ekow Kwainoe for his vision and zeal to helping the country benefits from the positives of farming.

She said emerging as the best Pineapple Farmer in the region was a feat that establishes Ekumfi as a hub of pineapple plantations.

The recognition and award at this year's Farmers' Day celebration signifies the major contribution farming could make in addressing unemployment, boosting forex and supporting local industries.

"We emerged Ekumfi District overall best farmer in 2021 and today here we are as the best in pineapple farmer in the region.

We are encouraged by this recognition to even achieve more in the agricultural industry," MrsKwainoe.

She thanked the organisers for the recognition of their hard work in this regard.

Giving some details of the Farm's operations, MrsKwainoe indicated that the farm engages in other activities such as poultry, fish farming, coconut plantations, among others, which were providing employment to many youths in the Ekumfi District.

On his part, Mr Ekow Kwainoe commended workers of the farms for their hard work and perseverance which has resulted in the farms' growth.

He said agriculture had the potential to change the fortunes of the country if the right investment, commitment and technology was deployed.

"With the right investment, attitude and skills, it would go a long way in addressing unemployment and importation of many food items that can be produced locally", he added.