Ghana: GAA Congress Set for Jan 21

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has set January 21, 2023 for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kumasi.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GAA, Mr. Bawa Fuseini, the congress would among other things, serve as a platform to discuss the progress of the association.

"The agenda for the congress, minutes from the last congress, audited accounts, correspondence and any other relevant documents will be sent to members 21 days before the congress date," it stated.

The statement said all members would be represented by a delegate.