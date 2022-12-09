Ghana: FA Announces Dates for Women's League, FA Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League will return with Match Day eight matches on January 27-31.

Just like the betPawa Premier League, the Women's league took a break for the World Cup but is set to bounce back next year in their respective zones.

According to an FA statement, the final round of games (Matchday 18), has been scheduled for April 28- May 1, 2023 with the champion expected to be declared after the final slated for May 19- 22, 2023.

The FA has also released the calendar for the Women's FA Cup which would start with the round of 64 matches from January 13-23 next year.

The round of 32 of the knockout competition would be played on February 17-20 whilst the round of 16 is slated for March 17-20.

Winners from this round would advance to the quarterfinals from April 7-10, 2023.

According to the FA Cup organising committee, the venue for the finals scheduled for May 26-29, 2023 would soon be announced.