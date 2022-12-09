Ghana: Black Stars Lacked Communication, Experience in Qatar World Cup - Ali Jarah

A former Ghana Men's U-17 football team goalkeeper, Ali Jarah, has pointed to a lack of communication and inexperience as the reasons behind the Black Stars repeatedly conceding in quick succession at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars crashed out of this year's World Cup at the group stage after picking up just three points in three games. Ghana fielded the youngest squad in Qatar.

Ghana suffered losses to Uruguay and Portugal and, in both cases, the team conceded goals over the span of a few minutes.

In the Black Stars' 2-3 loss to Portugal, Ghana conceded two goals in three minutes while Uruguay's goals in the 2-0 win over the Black Stars were scored in six minutes.

Speaking exclusively to Citi Sports, 1991 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner, Jarah highlighted two areas the team needs to work on moving forward.

"I think it's a lack of communication. Whenever we scored a goal, we were overjoyed and by the time we realised, the ball is back in our net. I think we will learn from our mistakes and, as time goes on, I think the players will be able to learn and gel well. We also need to address the lack of communication between the goalkeeper and the back four," he said.

In the aftermath of Ghana's elimination from the World Cup, Otto Addo has gone through with his decision to step down as the Black Stars head coach once Ghana's campaign in Doha comes to an end.

But Jarahsays he will support whoever was appointed as the Black Stars' head coach in the wake of Addo's exit.

"They knew definitely after the tournament Otto Addo will be out so let's hope and pray for them to choose the best for the national team. We have the technical directorship, we have three backups over there, and they can pick one out of them to continue the job. I am a Ghanaian, whoever comes I will support." he stated.

Jarah featured prominently in Ghana's juvenile teams, and won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1991 prior to sustaining a career-ending injury; he has gone on to set up a goalkeeping academy.