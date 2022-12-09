Ghana: GEPA Holds Annual Art Exhibition in Accra

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) over the weekend held its annual art exhibition dubbed 'Sound out Premium Art Exhibition' for public viewing in Accra.

The event was directed at celebrating and promoting emerging artists and well-known artists in the arts space.

The exhibition which was aimed to attract potential buyers and like-minded persons saw art enthusiasts, diplomats and art collectors in the industry patronise the event.

The third edition of the exhibition was to offer Ghanaian contemporary artists a premium opportunity to showcase their works and boost their trade.

The Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, Dr Afua Asabea Asare, entreated the public to embrace art and reject the idea that it was only appropriate for those with lower intelligence.

"We must not see art as a programme for those who are less intelligent. In our current age, art is something that is gaining worldwide attraction, therefore it is appropriate that we position ourselves and encourage those who pursue it," she explained

She also highlighted that works of art constituted about 291,000 dollars of Ghana's 3.3 billion dollars in non-traditional export revenue in 2021.

She said "platforms such as Sound Out would improve Ghanaian patronage, increase awareness of Ghanaian artworks, and aid in the sharing of market information for the benefit of local artists."

Dr Asare stated that both shows organised by the authority in Paris, received good reviews and patronage, having achieved the objective of giving Ghanaian artists a first opportunity to present their works and increase their commerce in foreign avenues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Renowned artist, Mr Larry Otoo, touted the budding performance of painter and graffiti artist from Nima, Mohammed Awudu, popularly known as MohAwudu, on his recent mural of Ghana's player, Mohammed Kudus which went viral.

"What this guy is telling us," he said, "is that we as artists can make a mark in our endeavour. Unlike some of us who work on canvasses, he does his paintings on wall and mostly his artworks are bigger than him.

Mr Otoo also recalled that, despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic came with, artists were gifted the luxury to recoil into their studios and bring out a lot of ideas on canvas, wood, metals and other mediums.

Art Agent and Creative Consultant, Bright Boakye-Danquah, said that as organisers of the exhibition, their interest was to invest within the creative arts space, through exhibitions and collaborations with museums, galleries, collectors both in Ghana and worldwide, while increasing the global market share of the Ghanaian art industry.

Works of 13 selected creatives, curated by DrAsare were showcased at the event. The exhibition is opened for public viewing from December 3, 2022 to December 9, 2022 at the Underbridge, in East Legon.