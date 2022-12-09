Ghana: AAG Calls for Law to Regulate Siting of Billboards, Advertorial Content

The absence of a law to regulate advertising practice has been blamed for haphazard siting of billboards and unwholesome advertorial contents in the country.

To this end, the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) has called on the Ministry of Trade and Industry to expedite work on the advertising bill for cabinet's consideration and subsequent passage by Parliament to help enforce standards and sanitise the profession.

Mr Francis Dadzie, Executive Director of AAG, made the call in Accra yesterday on the sidelines of this year's Annual General Meeting of the Association

The meeting led to the election of Andrew Ackah as President of the Association for the next two years.

The role of Vice President went to Clarence Amoatey while Russel Eni was voted as Treasurer.

Ten other members were also elected to serve on the governing council of the Association.

The bill, Mr Dadzie explained, was developed 15 years ago, saying the ministry was yet to submit it to cabinet for consideration.

"The bill has remained same for 15 years. The Attorney General completed work on it years ago and it is currently with the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

We are urging the ministry to expedite work on the bill to enable efforts to sanitise the system and put practitioners in order," Mr Dadzie stated.

When passed, the bill, he said, would protect consumers from damaging advertisements that have been rampant on Ghana's media airwaves.

"Currently, the airwaves are being bombarded with damaging contents that do not meet advertising standards.

This has been aided by the absence of law to check what is put out there as adverts for Ghanaians. The practice must be regulated and we need that law," the Executive Director noted.

He said the Association was collaborating with other professional institutions, including the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to enhance professionalism through continuous training.

On his part, Mr Ackah said the new leadership would work with the support of the Council to promote professionalism and improve standards.

He said the team was focused on implementing measures to attract more practitioners to join the Association.