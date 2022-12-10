Nigerian Army Commences Fresh Recruitment

9 December 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The army says the recruitment, which commenced on 5 December, is to select eligible Nigerians from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, based on federal character.

The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of the recruitment of eligible Nigerians into the service for its 84 Regular Recruit Intake across the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Headquarters Department of Recruitment Resettlement and Reserve, Mustapha Garba, on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Garba, a brigadier general, said the exercise, which commenced on 5 December, was to select eligible Nigerians from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, based on federal character.

While on assessment tour at 23 Brigade Yola, Adamawa, the director charged the recruitment officers to ensure that they select the best for the Nigerian Army.

He also urged candidates to give a good account of themselves to become eligible to be shortlisted into the Nigerian army.

The screening exercise involves documentation, pre-medical and physical phases, among others.

