Nigeria: Alleged N-Power Fund Fraud - I've No Business With Fraud-d'Banj Breaks Silence

Famous Nigerian singer Dapo Oyebanjo, aka D'banj, broke his silence hours after the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) released him on self-recognition.

PREMIUM TIMES broke the news of the musician's arrest and detention after ICPC operatives reportedly closed in on him, forcing him to surrender himself at the agency's headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, on Tuesday.

In his first social media post since his detention on Tuesday, the singer said he wasn't involved in fraudulent activities.

His post read, "Global thank you to the world. I was invited to an ongoing investigation in ICPC. I have assisted the commission with all I know, and I am confident in their capacity to unravel the truth in the matter; I have no business with fraud; all I do is #choplife".

The pop singer was alleged to have fraudulently diverted hundreds of millions of naira earmarked by the Nigerian government for the N-Power project, an empowerment programme set up in 2016 to address youth unemployment and increase social development.

Investigators allege that D'banj colluded with some compromised government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the scheme's payroll.

They allege that the stipend paid to those beneficiaries is then delivered to accounts allegedly linked to the pop star.

After the musician failed to show up for interrogation despite multiple invitations, the ICPC moved to arrest him anywhere in Nigeria and abroad, forcing him to show up at the commission's office on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt he was released on Friday afternoon and that the ICPC might summon him later.

His lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, told this newspaper that the singer cooperated with the Commission during its investigation.

Mr Olajengbesi said D'banj was released on self-recognition but didn't confirm if the ICPC granted the singer administrative bail.

He also said the ICPC didn't trace any evidence of fraudulent activity to the singer. That claim could, however, not be independently verified at this time.

A songwriter, singer, rapper and television personality, D'banj has been active in the vibrant Nigerian music scene since 2004.

Today, he ranks as one of Nigeria's foremost musicians.