Nigeria: Super Falcons Maintain 45th Position in Latest FIFA Ranking

10 December 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Former African champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria retained 45th position in the latest Women's ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Friday.

It's the final FIFA ranking for the year 2022.

The Super Falcons also remain the top ranked team in Africa.

South Africa, Cameroon, Ghana and Cote d'l voire complete the top five teams on the continent.

World champions, United States of America retained top position on the ranking despite winning only one of their last four games.

Germany moved to second position, with Sweden dropping to third position.

England and France complete the top five teams in the world.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking will be published on March 24 2023.

