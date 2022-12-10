Africa: Qatar 2022 - Whole of Africa Behind Morocco At World Cup - Regragui

Morocco will have the backing of an entire continent when they attempt to become Africa's first World Cup semi-finalists by beating Portugal on Saturday, said coach Walid Regragui.

The North Africans will take on Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium as the first Arab nation to reach the last eight after beating Spain on penalties in the last 16.

A World Cup semi-final against either England or France is up for grabs, alongside a place in the history books.

Cameroon in 1990, Senegal's 2002 side and the 2010 Ghana team all fell at the quarter-final stage.

"We have nothing to lose. The challenge is to do as well as we did in the previous games," Regragui said on the eve of the match against Portugal.

"We want to show that Africa deserves to be here, Morocco deserves to be here.

"We have a whole people behind us, a continent behind us and the Arab world behind us. That's a lot of energy behind us. We're going to try and do everything we can.

"We can do it, we can make history again. It (the support) can push us, help us actually to play with this pressure, not to make any mistakes."

Morocco have the best defensive record in the tournament, having conceded only one goal in their four matches.

But Regragui warned: "We can't rest on our laurels. We haven't got carried away, we've just surprised a few people and a few algorithms who expected Belgium or Spain to be in the quarter-finals."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cristiano Ronaldo was a surprise omission from Portugal's starting XI for their match against Switzerland in the last 16, with his replacement, Goncalo Ramos, scoring a hat-trick in a 6-1 win.

But Regragui would prefer to see the Portuguese teamsheet without the name of international men's football's greatest goalscorer.

"They're going to be fresh," he said. "I don't know if Ronaldo's going to play, but I hope he doesn't. I know he's one of the best players in history so I don't want him to play."

Morocco's success in Qatar has sparked celebrations back home, but also in several European countries where the Moroccan diaspora live.

Fourteen of Regragui's 26-man squad were born outside the African country.

"People are identifying with us and we've managed to unite Moroccans behind this football team," he said. "I think that's worth more than anything, it's worth more than money, it's worth more than titles.