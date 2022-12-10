Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Nollywood Actor Osita Iheme's Brother in Imo

Gunmen went on a rampage on Friday and killed Prince Iheme, the elder brother of a popular Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme as they attacked the Imo state capital, Owerri, Mbaitoli and other places.

The Commissioner for Solid Minerals in the state, Martin Eke was also injured by the assailants.

The gunmen who rode in Tundra operational vehicles shot sporadically compelling people to scuttle for safety.

No sit-at-home in South-East, IPOB counters Simon Ekpa's order

Armed men attack my hometown, Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer Ejimakor laments

Video: Why Tinubu is better choice for Nigerians than Atiku, Peter Obi - Fani-Kayode

While commercial activities were abruptly closed, the roads were deserted as motorists abandoned their vehicles and ran away.

An Owerri nearby community, Orji was also invaded by gunmen dressed in black clothes and launched an assault on dwellers, passersby as well as security agents.

He said, "They just killed a policeman now. They opened fire on them and were shouting, 'There is a sit-at-home. We have asked you to go home. Stay indoors.'"

An eyewitness who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, "This attack is politically motivated. We just finished at one campaign rally ground and were heading to Ubommiri. Our convoy was attacked at Amawuihe before Ubommiri.

"Prince Iheme (Osita Iheme's brother) was riding in the same vehicle with the Commissioner for Solid Minerals. Prince Iheme who is Pawpaw's elder brother was killed on the spot. The commissioner who was sworn in two weeks ago was cut badly. He has just been rushed to a hospital. They were driving in a Ford SUV. I pray he makes it."