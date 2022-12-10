Morocco Make History at Qatar World Cup

Morocco made history at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Saturday, December 10, when they beat Portugal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

And it wasn't the first record the Atlas Lions set - they reached the second round of the FIFA World Cup in Mexico 1986. Now the North Africans are the only nation on the continent and in the Arab world to get to the semi-finals in World Cup history.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who also plays for Spanish La Liga club Sevilla, scored the winning - and only - goal of the match in the 42nd minute.

There are reports of huge celebrations in Casablanca, and by supporters at Al Thumama Stadium.