Nigeria: Despite Mother's Appeal, Terrorist, Dogo Gide, Insists On N100m Ransom to Free Kidnapped Pupils

The remaining eleven girls have been married off by Mr Gide who said the parents were not serious for not getting the ransom money on time.

Notorious terror gang leader, Dogo Gide, who abducted some pupils and teachers of the Federal Government College, Yauri in Kebbi State, has vowed not to release them unless he is paid the N100 million ransom he requested.

Salim Kaoje, whose daughter, Farida Kaoje, is one of the remaining 11 girls, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Gide insisted on the ransom, even with the intervention of his mother to have him release the girls.

"It's true," Mr Kaoje said when asked by PREMIUM TIMES whether it was true that Mr Gide's mother took part in the negotiations to have the girls released.

"I've spoken with the two (Mr Gide and his mother). I'll send it (recorded conversations) to you."

In the two recorded phone conversations listened to by this reporter, Mr Gide was heard telling Mr Kaoje, who speaks for the families of the abducted girls, that his mother vowed never to leave the camp until the captives are released.

"I said she (his mother) should speak to you about it. If you agree with my condition (N100m) just give it to someone you trust I can tell you who you'll give it to but don't give it to those ones (he said some of the early negotiators tried to cheat him). If I betray you, may God never fulfill my desires," Mr Gide said.

Mr Kaoje sounded unconvinced in the 17 minutes, 10 seconds conversation and kept insisting Mr Gide should take an oath that he would fulfil his pledge to release all the girls once he is given the money.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Kaoje asked Mr Gide if he trusts the Emir of Dansadau (in Zamfara State) so he would be appointed to negotiate on behalf of the family.

On why he is insisting on the set ransom, Mr Gide said the parents initially agreed to give him the money but later said the state government was not helping them to get the amount.

I'm not happy - Gide's mother speaks

In another audio recording, Mr Gide's mother, whose name remains unknown, expressed sadness over the continued delay in releasing the girls.

She insisted she was not happy that the "small girls" are still being held by her son.

"... ... please sorry. Bear with the situation because it'll come to an end," she told one of the women whose daughter is still being held by Mr Gide. "

The terrorist mother said: "Please, let them talk to these boys accordingly (the terrorists) because I want the children (captives) to go back home. You know I'm not living with them (terrorists) I just came and I want to go back home after this thing is settled. Tell your people to quickly discuss and bring an end to this issue.

"You know how the worldy things are, while some people are working for something to success, others will be working to frustrate the efforts... ."

When the pupil's mother complained that Mr Gide didn't listen to their pleas when they were trying to negotiate with him, his mother said they should forgive him and his fighters because they are being overcome by youthful exuberance.