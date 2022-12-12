Nigeria: SERAP Gives Nine Governors Seven Days to Disclose Spending of N625bn 13% Derivation Refunds

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the nine oil producing states in Nigeria to provide and widely publish details of their spending of the oil derivation refunds of N625 billion recently paid them by the federal government.

SERAP also demanded that they should include details and locations of projects executed with the money.

The federal government recently paid N625.43 billion oil derivation refunds to the governors of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Ondo, Imo and Cross River states.

The payments covered 13 per cent oil derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds. The refunds dated from 1999 to 2021.

Owing to this, in the open letter dated December 10, 2022, and signed by SERAP's Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said it was in the public interest to publish the details of spending of the refunds, "as Nigerians have the right to know how their states are spending the refunds."

SERAP said if the spending details were not published within a week, it would take legal action against the governors.

The letter, read in part: "Widely publishing details of the spending of the oil derivation refunds would ensure that persons with public responsibilities are answerable to the people for the performance of their duties in the management of public funds.

"We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and your state to comply with our request in the public interest.

"SERAP also urges you to disclose details of spending of the refunds to local government councils through the state accounts, and to explain the role played by your government in the spending of public funds meant for the councils.

"The constitutional principle of democracy also provides a foundation for Nigerians' right to know details of spending of the oil derivation refunds. Citizens' right to know promotes openness, transparency, and accountability that is in turn crucial for the country's democratic order."