Sudan: UNITAMS Head Hails 'Sustained Efforts' Leading to Sudan's Political Framework Agreement

Khartoum — The head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) welcomed the signing of the Political Framework Agreement by civilian and military stakeholders in Khartoum yesterday, hailing it as "a culmination of the sustained efforts of Sudanese stakeholders over the past year to find a solution to the political crisis and restore constitutional order, in clear line with the demands for a civilian-led transition towards elections and democracy".

He also lauded the efforts of the UNITAMS), African Union (AU), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) trilateral mechanism, and called on the international community "to continue their preparations to resume international support for Sudan in a new transitional phase".

Speaking at the signing ceremony by the Sudanese military and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), UN Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG) Volker Perthes commend the signatories for their "courageous steps in reaching necessary and often difficult compromises".

In particular, Perthes applaud the military's expressed commitment in July, to exit the political scene. "This commitment has created a new dynamic which is now reflected in the understanding about the transitional institutions. I also applaud the efforts of the civilian actors to establish broad-based consensus on the envisaged transitional constitutional arrangements and the role of the military," Perthes said.

He highlighted that "the process leading to the agreement has been truly Sudanese-owned and Sudanese-led", and that the agreement would not have been reached without the determined efforts of "a number of civil society actors and national figures who have been shuttling between different actors, given their advice, and encouraged compromise".

Perthes expressed the hope that the principles in the document will be translated into action. "The transitional authorities need to respect and protect the rights and freedoms of all Sudanese, regardless of their ethnic, religious, or political background. It is particularly encouraging to see that this framework agreement stipulates the need to protect women's social, political, and economic rights, and their representation with no less than 40 per cent in the national government and legislative."

Perthes underscores the decisive role played by the young men and women on the streets all across Sudan. "Without them, we would probably not be here in this moment. It is my hope that these young men and women will consider this agreement as an important first step towards the restoration of civilian rule and the realisation of the goals of the December revolution."

Acknowledging those who have died during the process, Perthes emphasised "deep recognition of the ultimate price which youth in this country have paid in their fight for freedom, peace, and justice".

On the subject of international support, Perthes called on the international community to continue their preparations to resume international support for Sudan in a new transitional phase.

He expressed hope that the agreement "will pave the way for the swift formation of a civilian government which can address the security, humanitarian, and economic situation. The establishment of a credible government is critical in order to re-establish state authority and basic service delivery across the country, as well as to create the conditions necessary for the resumption of international support, including debt relief and debt cancellation."

See the entire Framework Agreement here (PDF)