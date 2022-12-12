Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - I Don't Have All the Answers, but We'll Listen, Act - Atiku

11 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Elechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said that himself and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, might not have all the answers, but would certainly listen more and act accordingly to bring succour to Nigerians.

Atiku said this in his opening remarks at the ongoing Channels TV town hall meeting, in Abuja.

On his part, Okowa described his principal as the right man for the job.

He noted that "with the poor state of affairs in the country, Nigeria needs him to make things right."

"I was among those who fought the military; I went on exile.

"We (with running mate) may not have all the answers, but we will serve by listening to Nigerians.

"It is not that we have not been listening but we are here to listen more."

Lafia rally

Meanwhile, the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will on Monday stop in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, in continuation of its tour with the "rescue Nigeria" message.

National Organising Secretary of the PDP, who is also the Director of Field Operations of the Presidential Campaign Council, Umar Bature, announced the Lafia rally in an invitation sent out to party supporters, in Abuja, on Sunday.

