Nigeria: Wizkid Apologises for Failing to Perform in Ghana

TCD Concept/Wikimedia
Wizkid performed at the Iyanya vs. Desire album launch concert in 2013.
11 December 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ovwe Medeme

Wizkid extended his heartfelt apology to his fans on Sunday evening.

For failing to perform at a concert he was supposed to headline in Ghana, Nigerian superstar Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has tendered an unreserved apology to his fans.

The singer was billed to perform at the Wizkid Live concert scheduled for last Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was to be the first time the Afrobeats sensation would be headlining a concert in Ghana.

Extending his heartfelt apology to his fans on Twitter on Sunday evening, Wizkid said that Ghana is a country he holds so dear to his heart.

The singer had in the past referred to the West African country as his second home.

"Y'all know I would never do anything, without serious reasoning behind it. My brand is something I don't joke with.

"I sincerely apologise, to everyone who made the profound come out tonight. I was charged up, and looking forward to doing this show," he wrote.

According to the platinum-selling singer, every decision he made was to honour his fans and would only make a drastic decision like that because it was the right thing to do.

"Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high-quality show that my fans deserve.

"My Team and I are working on delivering a show to my amazing fans in Ghana. It will be just the exhibit and you. Date and details soon," he appealed.

Love you Ghana 🇬🇭💙 pic.twitter.com/UfXWIt70hA-- Wizkid (@wizkidayo) December 11, 2022

Botched concert

About 40,000 fans were expected at the Accra Stadium, the event venue, most of whom showed up.

The show was also supposed to be the singer's first performance of his new album, 'More Love Less Ego' in Africa.

The Final Entertainment Group, the parent company of Live Hub Entertainment, put together Wizkid Live.

Several Ghana's music artists were also expected at the event.

R2Bees, King Promise, Eugy, Efya, Darko Vibes, Kelvyn Boy, Gyakie, Yaw Tog, Asaka Boy, and others.

Wizkid was expected to perform a two-hour, non-stop performance of some of his repertoire.

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian journalist, Olele Salvador, explained why the live concert was a bust.

In a series of tweets, he described the concert as an overly ambitious attempt to do what hasn't been done yet in the history of events in this country.

He noted that the fiasco couldn't be entirely blamed on the organisers as some subcontractors let them down, including those handling ticketing.

He further noted that loads of VIPs and Golden Circle ticket holders were mixed up.

Mr Salvador said that the stage and set design didn't meet expectations.

Background

It is not the first time Starboy will leave his fans disappointed.

Last December, in Nigeria's capital city, after showing up more than five hours behind schedule, Wizkid abruptly stopped a show he was performing because, according to him, the sound was terrible.

Meanwhile, the singer has toured several cities to perform his latest album, 'More Love Less Ego.

The Grammy Award winner and Nigerian star had held similar sold-out concerts at the Accor Arena in Paris and New York's Madison Square Garden (16 November).

He also had a gig at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands (24 November ).

He is also expected in Lagos on the 30th of December for a headline concert tagged 'Vibes on the Beach With BigWiz' set to be held at the La Campagne Tropicana beach at Oniru.

