Nigeria: Unemployability of Nigerian Graduates Worrisome - Govt

12 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

The Federal Government, weekend, expressed concern over the unemployability of Nigerian graduates in the labour market.

Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, said this while delivering the 12th convocation lecture of the Achievers University, Owo, in Ondo State.

Delivering his speech, titled: 'Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship: A Panacea for Unemployment', Pantami said "the worrisome situation is the problem is not unemployment but unemployability."

His words: "There was a mismatch between the quality of Nigeria graduates and the skills for job opportunities available globally. If we can leverage on the opportunities available within the digital economy sector through digital innovation on one hand and digital entrepreneurship on the other hand, we will be equated with the economy of the G7 nations.

"We prioritize certificate too much in Nigeria, certificates without any skill to offer, certificates without expertise to take up any opportunity. Our priority should be on the skill we obtain.

"The requirement for job opportunities are changing everyday. We need to teach our children how to provide solution to complex problem.

"We need to prioritize soft skills. We need to teach them critical thinking. We need to provide some hours for free for our students and others to think deeply and identify a challenge so that they can provide a solution. We need to prioritize the skills we give them."

