Nigeria: Atiku's Convoy Nearly Crushed Me to Death - Tinubu's Spokesman

The spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bayo Onanuga, has revealed how he was nearly crushed to death by a vehicle in the convoy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP along Shehu Shagari expressway, Abuja on Sunday evening.

Onanuga, who described the incident as a 'close shave with death' said the happening occurred as he was going back home after visiting Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi at around 9 pm on Sunday.

His words, "I was driving on the last lane of Shehu Shagari Way when I noticed a convoy emerging from one of the feeder roads. I counted in the centre lane, four vehicles ahead of me. I slowed down on my own lane to give a wide berth to the convoy.

"My slowing down turned a mistake as a Toyota SUV emerged from the same road where the convoy had earlier emerged. It headed straight to my car. I was petrified as the driver rammed into my Toyota Camry, by the passenger side. The force of the collision immediately severed the side mirror from the body, severely dented and scratched the two doors on its path. I watched in horror as the driver of the SUV reversed the car and joined the cavalcade, leaving me behind to my fate.

"He didn't bother to stop to check the damage his vehicle had done to my own car, whether he had left me or anyone inside it traumatized by his recklessness. He just drove away."

"The APC Campaign Director however said he followed the convoy to its final destination in T. Y Danjuma area of Abuja where he discovered that the VIP being ferried was the PDP presidential candidate.

