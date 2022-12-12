Nigeria: Six People Injured, Houses Razed As Farmers, Herders Clash in Jigawa Community

The police it has returned normalcy to the community.

At least six people were injured and over 20 houses razed following a clash between farmers and herders in the Takazza community in Guri Local Government of Jigawa State, residents and the police have said.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, said the command received an incident report about a farmers-herders clash in the community and responded appropriately.

Mr Adam said the police have restored normalcy and deployed security forces to the community.

A community leader, Muhammad Afro, told PREMIUM TIMES Sunday evening that some herders launched an attack on the farming community and injured five people.

"Initially, on Tuesday evening the rampaging cattle herders invaded the farm's plantations and the crop farmers gathered and chased them away. They (the herders) later regrouped and attacked our community on Wednesday morning.

"The attackers burned at least 20 houses and grains and rustled animals. They also broke into a shop and stole phones while shooting people using bow and arrow.

"As I spoke with you, five people were responding to treatment, one other victim was amputated at the Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano.

"The situation is under control now, the local government chairman, Musa Shuaibu, has ordered for calm, and urged residents not to take the law into their own hands, he has paid the medical bills for the injured victims," Mr Afro said.

But the chairman of Miyatti Allah in Jigawa, a Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Adamu Idris, said a herder was also injured by members of the farming community in the initial confrontation.

Mr Idris told reporters that they are working with the security agencies to address the problem.

Takasa is one of the farming communities ravaged by recent widespread flooding across the state.

The flooding washed out farms and grazing lands in the areas which resulted in clashes between the herders and herders' communities who are constantly competing for arable space.

The areas have fertile land suitable for farming and grazing. Control of the lush land has led to bloody conflicts between farmers and herders over the years.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in October how a soldier was killed while mediating in a conflict between farmers and herders in Guri.