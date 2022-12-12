Burkina Faso National Day

11 December 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Burkina Faso as you celebrate your 62nd National Day.

This past year has been a trying time for Burkina Faso as the nation has faced unprecedented security challenges. The United States witnessed first-hand the resilience and fortitude of the Burkinabe people when a high-level American delegation visited in October. The United States remains dedicated to working with you to make the shared vision of a secure, prosperous, and democratic Burkina Faso a reality through support for territorial sovereignty, education, democracy, human rights, health, food security, and economic growth.

