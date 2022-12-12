Africa: Communiqué On the Situation in Sudan

press release

Addis Ababa — 5 December 2022: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the signing of the Framework Agreement reached today, 5 December 2022, between the Sovereign Council and the civilian political parties.

He calls upon the signatory parties to remain open to the political forces that have not signed the said Agreement.

He strongly encourages all the parties to work together in good faith, for the establishment of the democratic institutions ensuring the restoration of the Constitutional order of The Sudanese Transition.

The Chairperson of the Commission reiterates the support of the AU to the efforts of the trilateral group composed of the United Nations, IGAD and the African Union.

The Chairperson of the Commission calls upon the international actors to support Sudan in this crucial phase of its history with strict respect for its sovereignty, independence, unity and the choices of its people.